Over the top: Car jump study turns over old physics problem



Added: 29.11.2021 17:32 | 24 views | 0 comments



Source: www.thethings.com



If an automobile is moving at a steady speed over a hill in the shape of a vertical circular arc, what is the maximum speed it can attain without losing contact with the road at the crest of the hill? New research demonstrates that, despite numerous textbook references stating otherwise, a car will leave the ground on the downside of a peak. The study presents three cases to illustrate the nuances of the different physics principles at play and a researcher ultimately presents a compelling argument, dispelling the long-held notion a car can leave the road at the top of a smooth hill. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Cher Tags: Movies