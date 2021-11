A new artificial material mimics quantum entangled rare earth compounds



Added: 28.11.2021 21:18 | 10 views | 0 comments



Source: www.architectmagazine.com



Physicists have created a new ultra-thin two-layer material with quantum properties that normally require rare earth compounds. This material, which is relatively easy to make and does not contain rare earth metals, could provide a new platform for quantum computing and advance research into unconventional superconductivity and quantum criticality. More in www.sciencedaily.com »