CERN Physicists Detect Collider Neutrinos for First Time



Added: 26.11.2021 23:01 | 7 views | 0 comments



Source: indianexpress.com



Physicists from the Forward Search Experiment (FASER) Collaboration have observed six neutrino interactions during a pilot run of FASERν, a compact emulsion detector installed at CERN’s Large Hadron Collider (LHC) in 2018. “Prior to this project, no sign of neutrinos has ever been seen at a particle collider,” said Professor Jonathan Feng, a reseacher in [...] More in www.sci-news.com » Cher Tags: EU