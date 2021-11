41,500-Year-Old Mammoth Ivory Pendant Found in Poland



The 41,500-year-old oval-shaped pendant from Stajnia Cave in Poland is the oldest decorated jewelry found in Eurasia. The ancient pendant made from mammoth bone was found in 2010 along with a horse-bone tool known as an awl. “This piece of jewelry shows the great creativity and extraordinary manual skills of members of the group of [...] More in www.sci-news.com » Jewel, Poland Tags: EU