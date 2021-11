Hubble Spots Herbig-Haro Object in NGC 1977



Source: www.spacetelescope.org



Astronomers using the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope have observed HH 45, a Herbig-Haro object embedded in the nebula NGC 1977. Herbig-Haro objects are small bright patches of nebulosity associated with newborn stars. They are formed when gas ejected by young stars collides with clouds of gas and dust nearby at high speeds.