A team of scientists from Jiangnan University, Queen Mary University of London and the University of Oulu has identified a causal link between an increased levels of the symbiotic gut bacteria Lactobacillus apis and improved long-term memory in buff-tailed bumblebees (Bombus terrestris): the bumblebees with more of this type of bacteria in their guts had [...]