The 1,700-year-old mosaic - part of the ruins of the ancient Roman villa complex in Rutland, England - is the first example in the UK displaying scenes from Homer’s The Iliad, and one of only a handful from across Europe. The ancient Roman villa complex was discovered beneath a farmer’s field by Jim Irvine, son [...]