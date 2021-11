Added: 25.11.2021 19:51 | 22 views | 0 comments

NASA’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) mission launched November 24, 2021 at 1:21 a.m. EST on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Space Launch Complex 4 East at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, the United States. At 2:17 a.m. EST, DART separated from the second stage of the rocket. Minutes later, mission operators received [...]