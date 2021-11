Researchers Create Ultrahard Diamond Glass



Added: 25.11.2021 18:39 | 22 views | 0 comments



Source: www.mbbs-md.com



The new form of carbon glass synthesized by scientists from Jilin University and elsewhere consists of many randomly oriented clusters with diamond-like order and possesses the highest hardness (101.9 GPa), elastic modulus and thermal conductivity observed in any known amorphous material. Amorphous solids lack long-range order, exhibit many excellent mechanical properties and are often easy [...] More in www.sci-news.com » Cher Tags: Scientists