Hubble Captures Bright Protostellar Jet in NGC 1977



Added: 25.11.2021



Source: bgr.com



The bright stellar jet is being emitted by Parengo 2042, a protostar that resides within the reflection nebula NGC 1977. NGC 1977 lies approximately 1,500 light-years away in the direction of the constellation of Orion. Otherwise known as C 0532-048, it is part of a trio of reflection nebulae that make up the much larger [...] More in www.sci-news.com »