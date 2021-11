New device modulates visible light—without dimming it—with the smallest footprint and lowest power consumption



Source: ipeeworld.com



Engineers have invented a breakthrough optical phase modulator that controls visible light -- without dimming it -- with the smallest footprint and lowest power consumption. New device will improve LIDAR for remote sensing, AR/VR goggles, quantum information processing chips, implantable optogenetic probes, and more. More in www.sciencedaily.com »