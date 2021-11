Hubble Looks for Protoplanetary Objects in Flame Nebula



Added: 24.11.2021 20:06 | 16 views | 0 comments



Source: www.spacetelescope.org



Astronomers using the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope have spotted several ‘proplyds’ and ‘globulettes’ in the Flame Nebula. The Flame Nebula resides about 1,400 light-years away in the constellation of Orion. It is part of the Orion Molecular Cloud Complex, which includes such famous nebulae as the Horsehead Nebula and the Orion Nebula. The Flame Nebula [...] More in www.sci-news.com » NASA Tags: SPA