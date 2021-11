Higher Coffee Consumption Associated with Slower Cognitive Decline



Source: therevelator.org



A new long-term study led by Edith Cowan University scientists further supports the hypothesis that coffee intake may be a protective factor against Alzheimer’s disease, with increased coffee consumption potentially reducing cognitive decline. “Worldwide, a high proportion of adults drink coffee daily, making it one of the most popular beverages globally,” said lead author Dr. [...] More in www.sci-news.com » Tags: Scientists