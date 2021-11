Added: 24.11.2021 17:10 | 19 views | 0 comments

Using seismic data collected by the SEIS (Seismic Experiment for Interior Structure) instrument aboard NASA’s InSight (Interior Exploration using Seismic Investigations, Geodesy and Heat Transport) lander, planetary researchers have resolved, for the first time on Mars, the shallow subsurface to around 200 m (656 feet) depth. Their results, published in the journal Nature Communications, suggest the [...]