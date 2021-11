Fossil of 115-Million-Year-Old Bird Found in Brazil



Source: www.asianscientist.com



Paleontologists working in Brazil have uncovered the fossil of an ornithuromorph bird that lived during the Early Cretaceous epoch. Kaririavis mater lived in what is now Brazil some 115 million years ago (Early Cretaceous epoch). “Kaririavis mater lived during the Cretaceous period, when the supercontinent Gondwana - which included the South America, Africa, Australia, Antarctica [...] More in www.sci-news.com » Brazil, Africa Tags: Australia