Added: 23.11.2021 20:46 | 27 views | 0 comments

Using NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory and ESA’s XMM-Newton satellite, astronomers have investigated unusual X-ray activity in three white dwarfs: KPD 0005+5106, PG 1159-035 and WD 0121-756. Most stars, including the Sun, will become white dwarfs after they begin to run out of fuel, expand and cool into a red giant, and then lose their outer [...]