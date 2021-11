Astronomers Spot Rapidly Spinning White Dwarf



Source: www.techgenyz.com



A white dwarf in the binary system LAMOST J024048.51+195226.9 (J0240+1952 for short) completes a full rotation once every 24.93 seconds, making it the fastest spinning confirmed white dwarf, according to an analysis of data from the HiPERCAM instrument on the 10.4-m Gran Telescopio Canarias. The J0240+1952 binary system is located 2,016 light-years away in the