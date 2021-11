Hubble Space Telescope Observes Prawn Nebula



Source: www.businessinsider.es



The Hubble team has released a striking image captured by the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope showing a small section of the Prawn Nebula (IC 4628). The Prawn Nebula is a massive stellar nursery located approximately 6,000 light-years away in the constellation of Scorpius. Astronomers classify it as an emission nebula, which means its gas has [...] More in www.sci-news.com » SPA, NASA Tags: Strikes