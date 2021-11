Added: 22.11.2021 22:06 | 34 views | 0 comments

The two new frog species have been scientifically described with the help of citizen scientists and their recordings through the FrogID app. The two new species - named the slender bleating tree frog (Litoria balatus) and the screaming tree frog (Litoria quiritatus) - were once thought to be one species, the bleating tree frog (Litoria [...]