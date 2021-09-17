Microneedles pierce biofilm for more effective topical delivery of antibiotics to infected wounds



An engineer has developed a microneedle array that punctures biofilm covering ulcerated cells and tissues. The needles deliver antibiotics to the wounds by absorbing liquid underneath the biofilm and then dissolving. More in www.sciencedaily.com »