Paleontologists have discovered tracks and trackways of newborns, calves and juveniles attributed to straight-tusked elephants (Palaeoloxodon antiquus) at the Upper Pleistocene site in Huelva, Spain. The straight-tusked elephant is a species of giant elephant that lived between 1.5 million and 100,000 years ago. This animal with very wide heads and extremely long tusks is among [...]