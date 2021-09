Urban stormwater study finds little difference between managed, unmanaged flows



Added: 17.09.2021 2:18 | 10 views | 0 comments



Source: www.linkarchitects.gr



At a time when many municipalities are seeking to control urban stormwater by investing heavily in green infrastructure -- such as water-quality ponds, infiltration basins, porous pavement and riparian plantings -- a new study suggests that these expensive efforts may not have much of an impact. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Greece