Using high-resolution images from NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter, planetary scientists have discovered 4-billion-year-old layered deposits containing minerals consistent with altered volcanic ash throughout a region of northern Mars called Arabia Terra. They estimate that the volcanic ash observed in this region is the result of between 1,000 and 2,000 individual explosive eruptions over 500 million [...]