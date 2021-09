Added: 16.09.2021 18:01 | 8 views | 0 comments

Astronomers using the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) have found thousands of dense gas clumps but, surprisingly, no star formation, in a circumnuclear disk around Sagittarius A*, the 4-million-solar-mass black hole at the center of our Milky Way Galaxy. Every large galaxy has a central supermassive black hole that dominates and is fed by nearby [...]