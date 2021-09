New Giant Penguin Species Unearthed in New Zealand



A new species of large-sized penguin being named Kairuku waewaeroa has been identified from the fossilized bones found in Kawhia Harbour on the North Island of New Zealand. Kairuku waewaeroa roamed Earth during the Oligocene epoch, between 27 and 35 million years ago. “The penguin is similar to the Kairuku giant penguins first described from [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » New Zealand Tags: UK