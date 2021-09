Milk enabled massive steppe migration



Source: indo-european.eu



The long-distance migrations of early Bronze Age pastoralists in the Eurasian steppe have captured widespread interest. But the factors behind their remarkable spread have been heavily debated by archaeologists. Now a new study provides clues regarding a critical component of the herders' lifestyle that was likely instrumental to their success: dairying. More in www.sciencedaily.com »