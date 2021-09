Added: 15.09.2021 21:19 | 22 views | 0 comments

Scientists have developed a technique for reconstructing whole genomes, including the human genome, on a personal computer. This technique is about a hundred times faster than current state-of-the-art approaches and uses one-fifth the resources. The study allows for a more compact representation of genome data inspired by the way in which words, rather than letters, offer condensed building blocks for language models.