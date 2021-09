People synchronize heart rates while listening attentively to stories



Added: 15.09.2021 21:19 | 21 views | 0 comments



Source: in5d.com



People often unconsciously synchronize bodily functions like heartbeat and breathing when they share an experience, such as a live performance or have a personal conversation. According to a new study, subjects' heart rates synchronize even if they are just listening to a story by themselves, and this synchronization only occurs when the subjects are paying attention to the story. More in www.sciencedaily.com »