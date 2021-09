Middle-Pleistocene Hominin Hand and Foot Impressions Found in Tibet



Added: 15.09.2021 17:24 | 5 views | 0 comments



Source: phys.org



A series of previously unreported hand and foot impressions from the Tibetan Plateau dates to between 169,000 and 226,000 years ago (middle Pleistocene period) and may be the oldest work of art. “The question is: What does this mean? How do we interpret these prints? They’re clearly not accidentally placed,” said co-author Dr. Thomas Urban, [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: Prince