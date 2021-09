Protein from Liver May Cause Alzheimer’s Disease, Groundbreaking Study Says



Source: dxline.info



According to a new study in mice, a probable cause of Alzheimer’s disease is the leakage from blood into the brain of fat-carrying particles transporting toxic proteins. “We identified the probable ‘blood-to-brain pathway’ that can lead to Alzheimer’s disease, the most prevalent form of dementia globally,” said study’s senior author Professor John Mamo, director of [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: Dementia