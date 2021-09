ALMA Detects Various Organic Molecules in Five Protoplanetary Disks



Added: 15.09.2021 15:05 | 6 views | 0 comments



Source: wordlesstech.com



Astronomers using the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) have mapped out 18 organic and inorganic molecules in protoplanetary disks around five young stars: IM Lup, GM Aur, AS 209, HD 163296, and MWC 480. The new ALMA maps reveal that the chemicals in protoplanetary disks are not located uniformly throughout each disk; instead, each disk [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » GM Tags: Chemicals