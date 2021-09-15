When predators matter! Study of voles on Arctic island advances knowledge of small-mammal population dynamics

Added: 15.09.2021 3:17 | 19 views | 0 comments

A decades-long study of introduced voles on the Norwegian islands of Svalbard is helping to answer a longstanding puzzle of Arctic ecology -- what drives the well-established population cycles of small Arctic mammals, such as voles and lemmings. These plant-eating rodents are among the most populous Arctic mammals. The results suggest the importance of predators as a primary factor driving the cycles, and shows that bottom-up, herbivore-plant interactions fail to generate their usual population cycles.