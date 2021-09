Added: 14.09.2021 22:19 | 15 views | 0 comments

The increasing use of photoinitiators, especially in medical settings, has raised concerns about their adverse effects on human health. Now, scientists have shown that three photoinitiators -- 1-HCHPK, MBB, and MTMP -- show estrogen-like activity in mice and increase the growth of breast cancer tumors in these animals. Their results warn against the use of such chemicals in medical instruments like containers and call for the prompt development of safer alternatives.