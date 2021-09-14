Study links severe COVID-19 to increase in self-attacking antibodies



Hospitalized COVID-19 patients are substantially more likely to harbor autoantibodies --antibodies directed at their own tissues or at substances their immune cells secrete into the blood -- than people without COVID-19, according to a new study. More in www.sciencedaily.com »