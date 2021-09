Rare Cambrian Worm Fossil Found in Utah



Added: 14.09.2021 17:24 | 7 views | 0 comments



Source: burgess-shale.rom.on.ca



A new genus and species of palaeoscolecid worm has been identified from two specimens found in the Burgess Shale-type deposits in Utah, the United States. Palaeoscolecida is a group of extinct ecdysozoan worms that existed from the Ealy Cambrian to the Late Silurian period. These ancient creatures were narrow and long, up to tens of [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » United States Tags: Genes