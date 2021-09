New method enables 3D microscopy of human organs



Added: 13.09.2021 18:57 | 6 views | 0 comments



Source: eshop.bellsouth.com.au



Researchers have now demonstrated a method by which specific cell types in human organs can be studied with micrometer precision. The method can be used to reveal previously unrecognized alterations in the pancreas, but it can also be used to study other human organs and diseases. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Cher