Paleontologists have described a new species of kiwi that lived during the mid-Pleistocene period on the North Island of New Zealand. “Kiwi are an enigmatic and threatened group of birds, unique to New Zealand, with six living species recognized,” said Dr. Alan Tennyson from the Museum of New Zealand Te Papa Tongarewa and Dr. Barbara [...]