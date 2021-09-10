Carnotaurus Had Scaly Skin with No Feathers, Paleontologists Say



Added: 10.09.2021 22:48 | 3 views | 0 comments



Source: jurrassic-wolrd.fandom.com



Paleontologists have described in detail for the first time the scaly skin of Carnotaurus sastrei, an abelisaurid theropod that lived in South America during the Late Cretaceous epoch, sometime between 72 and 70 million years ago. The newly-described fossil of Carnotaurus sastrei was originally discovered in 1984 by the Argentine paleontologist JosÃ© Bonaparte. The skeleton, [...] More in feedproxy.google.com »