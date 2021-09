Shea Tree Genome Sequenced



Added: 10.09.2021 21:02 | 8 views | 0 comments



Scientists have decoded the genome of the shea tree (Vitellaria paradoxa), a unique agroforestry tree species central to sustaining local livelihoods and the farming environments of rural communities across Africa’s Sudano-Sahelian agroclimactic belt. The shea tree is a small to medium-sized deciduous tree usually growing between 7 and 15 m tall with occasional specimens to [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Scientists, Mac Tags: Africa