Early Eocene Primate Had Dental Caries



Added: 10.09.2021 19:15 | 3 views | 0 comments



Dental cavities or caries is a common disease among modern humans, affecting almost every adult. New research shows that Microsyops latidens, a species of stem primate from the Early Eocene epoch, had a high prevalence of dental caries (7.48% of individuals), with notable variation through time, reaching 17.24% of individuals from a particular interval. Microsyops [...] More in feedproxy.google.com »