An international team of researchers has successfully sequenced and analyzed the genome of the kākāpō (Strigops habroptilus), a flightless parrot endemic to New Zealand. Published in the journal Cell Genomics, their results shows that even after 10,000 years of inbreeding, the species is are in surprisingly good genetic health. New Zealand was one of the [...]