Astronomers using the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope have measured the metallicity of the neutral interstellar medium towards 25 bright stars in our Milky Way Galaxy. The interstellar medium - the space between the stars - comprises gases at different temperatures and densities and dust particles. The neutral interstellar medium is dominated by neutral hydrogen and [...]