New Species of Giant Meat-Eating Dinosaur Identified in Uzbekistan



Added: 09.09.2021



A new genus and species of carcharodontosaurian theropod dinosaur has been identified from a fossillized jawbone found in the Republic of Uzbekistan. Carcharodontosauria is a group of medium to large-sized predatory theropod dinosaurs. These theropods thrived on the southern supercontinent Gondwana from the Late Jurassic epoch to the end of the Cretaceous period, but disappeared