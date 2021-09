Added: 09.09.2021 3:17 | 28 views | 0 comments

Neuroblastoma is a type of childhood cancer that develops in infants and young children. Whilst it is a relatively rare form of cancer, it is still responsible for approximately 15 percent of all cancer deaths in children. Researchers have discovered that low-risk and high-risk neuroblastoma have different cell identities, which can affect the survival rate.