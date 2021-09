How confined protons migrate



Protons in aqueous solution can usually migrate very quickly -- much faster compared to other ions. However, this only applies when they are in a space greater than two nanometers, as a new study shows. In confined spaces the so-called Grotthuss mechanism no longer works, in which protons diffuse faster than ions. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: SPA