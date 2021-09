Middle Paleolithic Neanderthals Used Sophisticated Tool-Making Techniques, Researchers Say



Source: www.writeopinions.com



Archaeologists have examined a large assemblage of 45,000-year-old stone tools and by-products of tool-making process from the site of Heidenschmiede in the Swabian Jura, southwestern Germany. Heidenschmiede is a rockshelter, just below the castle of Hellenstein in the city of Heidenheim at the Brenz river in the eastern part of the Swabian Jura.