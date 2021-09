Meet Titanokorys gainesi, Giant Radiodont from Burgess Shale



Paleontologists have described the largest Cambrian hurdiid radiodont known so far, named Titanokorys gainesi, from the Burgess Shale, British Columbia, Canada. Radiodonts, a group of primitive arthropods that evolved during the Cambrian explosion, were among the largest and most diversified Paleozoic predators. These animals were widespread geographically, occupying a variety of ecological niches, from benthic