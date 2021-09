Chemotherapy drug puts young children with cancer at high risk of hearing loss



Added: 08.09.2021 15:18 | 23 views | 0 comments



Source: vghfoundation.ca



A chemotherapy drug known to cause hearing loss in children is more likely to do so the earlier in life children receive it, new UBC research has found. Cisplatin is a life-saving treatment for many children with cancer, but the study shows that the hearing of very young children is impacted early during treatment and is affected to a greater extent than that of older children. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Cancer Tags: Children