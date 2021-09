Stretching the capacity of flexible energy storage



Added: 08.09.2021 13:40 | 8 views | 0 comments



Source: proactive4pt.com



Some electronics can bend, twist and stretch in wearable displays, biomedical applications and soft robots. While these devices' circuits have become increasingly pliable, the batteries and supercapacitors that power them are still rigid. Now, researchersreport a flexible supercapacitor with electrodes made of wrinkled titanium carbide -- a type of MXene nanomaterial -- that maintained its ability to store and release electronic charges after repetitive stretching. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Cher Tags: Displays