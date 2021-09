Two New, Rare Freshwater Mussel Species Discovered



Source: africageographic.com



An international team of scientists has discovered two new species of freshwater mussels endemic to the island of Borneo and established a new genus for them. Freshwater mussels are a crucial part of many freshwater habitats globally. They live on the bottom of all kinds of freshwater habitats, where they filter algae, bacteria and other [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Scientists, Bacteria Tags: Genes